90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Seems Conflicted After Mike's Sweet Proposal

Are those happy or sad tears?
In this exclusive clip from the Feb. 6 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Mike Berk surprises his Colombian girlfriend Ximena with a speech in Spanish. After getting her family's attention with the help of an English-to-Spanish translator, Mike stands up and pours his heart out in Ximena's language.
"I'm thankful for having met you," he tells a smiling Ximena. "You are my other half. You complete me. I love your children as if they were mine."
As Ximena begins to fight back tears, Mike declares that he cares only about his lady love and her family. Poking fun at himself, Mike, who Ximena previously called "super gross," adds, "You keep me tidy."
Moved by Mike's declaration of love, Ximena plants a kiss on her boyfriend but doesn't realize that Mike has one last thing to share. A cake holding an engagement ring is presented to Ximena, and the icing asks, "Do you want to marry me?"
It doesn't take long for Ximena to break down in tears—but without giving an answer. As she continues to weep, it's unclear whether that's a yes or a no.
For Mike's sake, we hope she says "Sí!"
Before the 90 Days is unique in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, as it follows long-distance couples before they decide to move forward with the K-1 visa process. In addition to Mike and Ximena, season five stars Kim and Usman a.k.a "Sojaboy," Caleb and Alina, Gino and Jasmine, Memphis and Hamza, Ella and Johnny, and Ben and Mahogany.
However, in January, TLC announced that they had cut the remainder of Alina's story line from the show due to controversy surrounding her alleged racist social media activity. In a statement issued to E! News, the network shared, "TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements. She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind."
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.