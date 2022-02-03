Here's What We're Buying With $100 at Target

We found the cutest Valentine's Day-approved goodies and home must-haves to make your Hump Day more exciting.

By Emily Spain Feb 03, 2022 12:31 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsShop FashionShop Home
E-Comm: Target Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Who else ends up spending too much money when they go to Target for just one thing? Because same. The story of our lives is going to Target with a plan to buy just toilet paper, and we end up walking out with multiple bags sans toilet paper. The retailer just has a way of telling us what we need in our lives!

If you haven't browsed Target's site in a hot minute, we suggest doing so because they have such an amazing selection right now, especially with Valentine's Day around the corner. From matching sets and date night-ready clothes to heart-shaped pillows and gifts under $20, you can secure everything you need for Cupid's big day and still have money left over for a nice dinner!

Below, we rounded up our favorite Target finds under $100 that will hopefully make your Hump Day a bit more exciting. Plus, you can order online and pick up your goods at a store near you!

read
The 20 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Kids & Teens

Oversized Faux Fur Valentine's Day Heart Pillow - Threshold™

Get your home ready for Valentine's Day! This heart-shaped pillow will look so cute on a couch or accent chair.

$20
Target

Women's Long Sleeve Slim Fit Baby T-Shirt - Wild Fable™

We are in complete shock that this adorable set is only $30! Pair the long-sleeved top and flare bottoms with some platform boots and you'll look extra groovy.

$12
Target
$18 Pants
Target

Trending Stories

1

Adele Sets Fire to Rich Paul Breakup Speculation With One Message

2

Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From The View Over Holocaust Remarks

3

Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Scalloped Bowl - Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee

Fill this gorgeous bowl with fruits or moss balls to elevate any tablescape!

$30
Target

BYOMA Clarifying Face Serum

BYOMA just launched at Target and we are obsessed with the entire lineup of vegan, cruelty-free skincare products! We've been using this clarifying serum for a few weeks and our skin has never felt or looked better. It's packed with a unique tri-ceramide complex, blue tansy, PHA and zinc to balance and soothe skin while reducing oiliness and decongesting pores.

$16
Target

Faux Autograph Tree in Planter - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Add some greenery to your house with this chic faux tree! If you have a black thumb, this plant by Hearth & Hand is for you.

$45
Target

Women's Valentine's Day Graphic Sweatshirt - Pink Checkered

Can you tell we live for matching sets?! This Valentine's Day-ready style is an immediate 'add to cart' for us.

$20
Target
$20 Joggers
Target

Febreze Air Odor-Eliminating Air Freshener - Wood

We recently bought this air freshener and ran back to Target to get more because it smells incredible! Unlike other air fresheners, this one isn't nauseating. Instead, it smells like an expensive perfume!

$5
Target

Women's Jules Pull-On Puffer Boots - All in Motion™

Since we still have more winter to go according to Punxsutawney Phil, you might want to add these puffer boots to your collection.

$35
Target

Wire Storage Table Gray - Pillowfort™

This side table doubles as the perfect spot to store extra pillows, blankets or toys when they're not in use.

$40
Target

cocokind Barrier Ceramide Serum

If you have yet to try this serum, add it to your cart ASAP! Thanks to a nourishing ceramide blend, it works to support the skin's barrier and defend against external aggressors, which is especially important during the colder months. It's our magic in a bottle!

$25
Target

Outdoor Stoneware Tiered Footed Planter Black/Beige - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow

Although it's February, it's never too early to get your patio or backyard ready for spring! This tiered planter will help you display your plants or flowers in style.

$25
Target

Mr. Coffee Single-Serve Iced and Hot Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Filter

Gift the coffee lover in your life this iced and hot coffee maker! The best part? They can brew the perfect cup of joe in under 4 minutes!

$55
Target

Women's Bishop Elbow Sleeve Tie-Back Dress - Who What Wear™

How cute is this tie-back dress?! It looks way more expensive than $40—what a steal!

$40
Target

Dash Mini Waffle Bowl Maker

Craft the perfect sundae or breakfast treat with the help of this waffle bowl maker! It would make a great V-Day gift, too.

$18
Target

Ready to shop some more? Check out 17 Amazon bestsellers E! shoppers couldn't get enough of in January!

Trending Stories

1

Adele Sets Fire to Rich Paul Breakup Speculation With One Message

2

Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From The View Over Holocaust Remarks

3

Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

4

Cheslie Kryst's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter’s Death

5

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together

Latest News

Man Arrested After RHOC's Elizabeth Lyn Vargas "Held Captive"

Super Bowl Beverages For Your Guests Who Don't Drink

Rihanna Breaks Silence on Pregnancy With A$AP Rocky

BaubleBar's Fan-Favorite Tarot Necklaces Are Finally Back in Stock!

Here's What We're Buying With $100 at Target

Priyanka Chopra Is Living Her Best Life After Welcoming First Child

13 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas From Celeb Brands