13 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas From Celeb Brands

Now that it's February, the countdown to Valentine's Day is officially on. If you're still looking for gifts to give the special people in your life, we've got you covered. Since we know you're just as celeb-obsessed as we are, we've rounded up Valentine's Day gifts from celebrity brands you know and love.
For instance, you can't go wrong with loungewear. Thanks to Kim Kardashian, Skims has a selection of cute and cozy robes, tank tops and lounge pants that would make perfect Valentine's or Galentine's Day gifts. Plus, they're all in bubblegum pink! So cute.
In addition to Skims, we've got picks from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty and so much more. Check those out below.
Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Give the gift of a nice rose gold glow with the best-selling Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil from Fenty Beauty. It's a "diamond-dusted" highlighter that's said to give you a "3D glittering veil of pure sparkle." This can be used both on the face and all over the body.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
If you don't mind a little bit of sparkle and shine, Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is a great lip product to get. Unlike other glosses that can dry out your lips, this is made with shea butter so it's pretty hydrating and feels smooth going on. We love the shimmery pink FU$$Y shade as it gives you that natural pink tint.
Savage x Fenty Ribbon Writing Lace Teddy
Savage x Fenty recently released their brand new collection for Valentine's Day. There are a lot of cute pieces to choose from, like theribbon writing lace teddy that's both sexy and classy.
Fresh Vine Wine Chardonnay
Celebrate Valentine's or Galentine's Day with a bottle of chardonnay. This bottle from Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough's Fresh Vine is made with ripe pear, green apple, lychee, hazelnut and toasty oak. It also has hints of tropical fruits and citrus.
Skims Soft Lounge Fold Over Pant in Bubblegum
Who doesn't love lounging around the house in something comfy? These super soft fold over lounge pants from Skims come in six colors including the perfect-for-Valentine's Day bubblegum pink. The flared leg also makes this extra chic. It hits all the marks for us, and chances are, your Valentine will as well.
Skims Soft Lounge Robe in Bubblegum
Look, if you're going to get the lounge pants, you may as well get the matching robe. After all, it is Valentine's Day! The set is perfect for a cozy night in.
Haus Laboratories Microtip Liquid Eye-lie-ner
This highly-rated liquid eyeliner from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories is a must-have for your beauty-loving Valentine. It features an ultra-thin, micro felt-tip, which was designed to help you achieve the perfect line. According to one Amazon shopper, this eye liner is so amazing at staying on, it's practically bulletproof.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty has a great selection of giftable beauty products in cute packaging. The Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is a Sephora shopper-fave with tons of rave reviews. Many love how the blush just melts into the skin and looks so pretty on.
BÉIS The Weekender
Know someone who has a weekend getaway in their future? The Weekender bag from Shay Mitchell's BÉIS Travel is just the thing they need. It's not only super chic, it's also functional and features easy-access openings to make traveling so much less of a hassle. It also comes with a bottom compartment to hold shoes, toiletries and other travel essentials.
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
Kylie Cosmetics' best-selling Matte Lip Kits make excellent Valentine's Day or Galentine's Day gifts for your BFFs because these have everything they'd need to create the perfect matte lip. You can eat, drink, or kiss, and these will still stay on. There are a lot of colors to choose from, so there's something for everyone.
LC Lauren Conrad Mommy & Me Heart Sunglasses Gift Set
This adorable gift set from Lauren Conrad's Kohl's collection is so sweet. The matching heart-shaped mommy and me sunnies are guaranteed to be a hit with moms and little ones.
Box & Wood Heart Spoon Large
If you're looking for heart-shaped goodies to gift this Valentine's Day, be sure to check out The Little Market, which is co-founded by Lauren Conrad. You'll find a ton of cute items like this large hand-carved wooden spoon.
Heart Marble Coasters - Set of 4
We are obsessed with these pretty heart marble coasters from The Little Market. They were handmade in India and every purchase goes towards the numerous artisans who craft these. You can get these in blush and white marble, both of which are super cute.
