Guy Fieri's Super Bowl Party Tips Will Have You Craving More Than Just Football

Watch : Guy Fieri's Top Food Tips for the Super Bowl

This Super Bowl weekend, everyone can experience the sweet tastes of Flavortown.

With the NFL season coming to a close on Feb. 13, Guy Fieri is preparing to go big when it comes to game day food and beverages. Not only is the Food Network star making his Super Bowl debut in Bud Light Seltzer's commercial, he's also participating in the 2022 Players Tailgate in Los Angeles.

"You're not going to find better food at the Super Bowl than you will with this event," he exclusively shared with E! News. "You'll see everything from seafood to amazing steak sandwich burgers, pizza—everything made at the next level. The seafood raw bar alone is mind blowing. Everybody brings their A-game."

And although only a select few can enjoy food from world-class chefs like Antonia Lofasa, Michael Voltaggio and Aaron May, Guy has some tips for all cooks ready to serve up some good food during the biggest game of the year.