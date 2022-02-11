Guy Fieri's Super Bowl Party Tips Will Have You Craving More Than Just Football

This Super Bowl weekend, everyone can experience the sweet tastes of Flavortown.
With the NFL season coming to a close on Feb. 13, Guy Fieri is preparing to go big when it comes to game day food and beverages. Not only is the Food Network star making his Super Bowl debut in Bud Light Seltzer's commercial, he's also participating in the 2022 Players Tailgate in Los Angeles.
"You're not going to find better food at the Super Bowl than you will with this event," he exclusively shared with E! News. "You'll see everything from seafood to amazing steak sandwich burgers, pizza—everything made at the next level. The seafood raw bar alone is mind blowing. Everybody brings their A-game."
And although only a select few can enjoy food from world-class chefs like Antonia Lofasa, Michael Voltaggio and Aaron May, Guy has some tips for all cooks ready to serve up some good food during the biggest game of the year.
For starters, thinking in advance is key. "Go buy your Bud Light Seltzer Hard Sodas now because then you're not going to have to stress the morning asking, ‘Did you get enough?'" Guy said. "Here's my No. 1 thing. Everything we did I had going an hour before the game started. So preparation is your friend."
From hand-cut French fries and fire-oven pizza to nacho queso dips and ribs, Guy's at-home tailgates have it all. Well, there is one thing missing.
"I think burgers are a tough one to do because you got to cook them and nobody wants a burger that's sat around for a long time," he said. "Get the preparation done the day ahead of time…and enjoy the game."
While Guy's loyalty is with the Las Vegas Raiders, he will absolutely be tuning in to the Super Bowl, where viewers can expect to see his familiar face in a buzz-worthy ad.
In Bud Light Seltzer commercial, partygoers are transformed to the "Land of Loud Flavors," where Guy serves as the mayor, a title he knows all too well.
"I get asked about food all the time. How do you make food easy at the Super Bowl so you can pay attention to the game? Well, this is a perfect example," he said. "This is all your flavor and your spike aspect and your alcohol side of it all combined in one."
Cheers to that!