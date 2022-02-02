Sean Penn Is Unrecognizable in First Gaslit Trailer

We just had to do a double–take.

On Feb. 2, STARZ released the first teaser for their new series Gaslit, and we almost didn't recognize Sean Penn. In the drama series—which premieres April 24 and is based on the first season of the Slow Burn podcast by Leon Neyfakh—Penn stars as Richard Nixon's loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell. The teaser features a fully transformed Penn, who sports a receding hairline and a large stature.

Gaslit, starring Penn, Julia Roberts, Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin, is "a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten character of the scandal—from Nixon's bumbling, opportunistic subordinates, to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down," according to the series description.

"You are the first person to publicly accuse the President for the Watergate break–in. Are you crazy?" An interviewer asks Martha Mitchell (Roberts), the wife of John, in the first look.

"I'm a Southern woman," Martha adds. "We speak our minds, I never stop talkin'."