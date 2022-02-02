First Look at Leighton Meester's New Movie

Watch : Leighton Meester Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Adam Brody

The Queen B is back!

Fans got a sneak peak at Leighton Meester's new Netflix physiological thriller The Weekend Away when the streaming service shared some first look photos on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Although the pics don't reveal too much of the plot, according the film's official synopsis, Leighton stars as a woman who is accused of killing her best friend while on a weekend getaway to Croatia. In an effort to clear her name, she discovers a painful truth.

In one shot, Leighton sits in the passenger seat of a car alongside co-star Ziad Bakri. In another, their characters are running down stairs as they appear to be chased.

The movie, which is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Alderson, will premiere on March 3.

"I am so excited to see The Weekend Away make it to the screen," the author said in a statement. "To have adapted my own novel makes it even more special, and I am thrilled that Leighton will be bringing this character to life."