Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Lili Reinhart and Katie Thurston chopped their hair, a Euphoria star shaved his signature beard and Zac Efron is looking unrecognizable in his new movie.

Ch-ch-changes are happening in Hollywood.

Three stars decided to switch up their look this week, with Lili ReinhartKesha and Katie Thurston all revealing they chopped inches off their hair, making us wonder: Should we get a bob, too?

Plus, Euphoria fans were shocked when they saw what Angus Cloud looks like without his signature facial hair and Zac Efron looked unrecognizable in the trailer for his upcoming movie. (Fret not, he's still as hot as ever.)

Finally, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her incredible fitness progress, inspiring us to hit the gym ASAP, and The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador detailed her recent weight loss. 

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

Feel free to look back at it.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been going hard in the gym and took to Instagram to show off her incredible progress. On Feb. 1, the 37-year-old posted two photos of herself working out her upper body.

"About 3 months apart," she captioned the post along with an arm flex emoji. She tagged her fitness coach Joël Bouraïma, noting that they are focusing on her back and arms, writing, "let's go."

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO, Instagram
Angus Cloud

Fez, is that you?

Euphoria fans were shocked when it was revealed the fan-favorite actor had shaved off his signature beard, looking unrecognizable in a photo posted to Instagram by Alex Wolff

In a series of images from the set of their upcoming movie, Cloud is seen playing a piano sporting a clean-shaven face, a far-cry from the facial hair the 23-year-old sports on the hit HBO drama. 

Lili Reinhart

What a total Betty!

The 25-year-old Riverdale star decided to officially welcome in the new year with a 'new do, showing off the results to her Instagram Story on Jan. 25. In her video, Reinhart gave her followers an up-close-and-personal look at her short tresses by shaking her hair from side-to-side and captioning her quick post, "Chop, chop."

The hair-raising transformation might be a sigh relief for the actress, who usually sports a very tight, perfect ponytail as Betty Cooper on the CW series and admitted to Allure in 2019 that her hair was "damaged as hell" from the constant upkeep.

"This ponytail causes me stress," she told the outlet. "It takes a long time [to style], longer than you'd think, and it's really annoying and very frustrating."

Screen Media/Getty Images
Zac Efron

Troy Bolton has come a long way since singing in the hallways of East High.

A new teaser for the Australian survival thriller film, Gold, dropped Jan. 31, featuring a rough, gritty version of the High School Musical alum. In the clip, the 34-year-old actor is barely recognizable as he's seen covered in dirt and injuries and sporting a scruffy beard and tattered clothes, surrounded by a vast desert landscape.

Efron posted the teaser on his Instagram and got candid about his time on set.

"Filming this was brutal— but I love this [s--t]," he wrote. "So proud of everyone involved and thank you to everyone who has watched so far."

According to the film's synopsis on IMDB, Efron plays a desert drifter who stumbles across a giant gold nugget, As his partner agrees to leave to find excavation equipment, his character stays to guard the gold and in doing so, endures a series of hardships which test his mental and physical endurance.

Instagram
Katie Thurston

This Bachelorette was ready for a change. 

Taking to Instagram on Jan. 26, Thurston revealed she chopped inches off her brunette hair, snapping a selfie to show off her "amazing cut."

Explained the 30-year-old of her new bob, "While I loved having a natural long look, I knew I was ready for something new in 2022."

Thurston's boyfriend John Hersey was a fan of her new look, commenting, "I LOVE IT," adding the heart eyes emoji. 

Instagram/Kesha
Kesha

Kesha was ready to test out life as a brunette, dyeing her signature blonde hair a dark brown.

"Haircut n nails n s—t," the 34-year-old singer captioned her selfie she shared to Instagram on Jan. 26, which also showed off her side-swept bangs and bob haircut. 

Instagram/Shannon Beador
Shannon Beador

Goals are being met in the O.C.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed she is "down 14 pounds with just a little more to go!" in a Jan. 31 Instagram post.

Beador shared that she has "spent the last few months eating clean, exercising, taking @realforrealcuisine Mineral-Aid Nightly for detoxification, and have finally balanced my hormones!"

On her Instagram Story, the 57-year-old reality star said she is committed to losing a few more pounds and maintaining her healthy habits, saying, "This time, its happening!"

