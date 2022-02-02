Exclusive

Single Drunk Female Sneak Peek: Will Sam Survive St. Patrick's Day?

In this exclusive preview of the Feb. 3 episode of Single Drunk Female, a sober Sam (Sofia Black-D'Elia) struggles to find non-triggering St. Patrick's Day plans.

By Alyssa Ray Feb 02, 2022 10:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: "Single Drunk Female" Stars Address Recovery at a Young Age

It'll take more than luck for Sam to find sober St. Patrick's Day plans.

In this exclusive sneak peek of Single Drunk Female's Feb. 3 episode, Sam (Sofia Black-D'Elia) turns to best friend Felicia (Lily Mae Harrington) as she struggles to figure out how to spend the Greater Boston Area's most popular holiday. Felicia says, "Today's gotta be a hard day for you, huh?"

Trying to play it cool, Sam suggests spending time with Felicia and her son, who she owes a nice day after an unfortunate Rollerland incident. "Could be fun, right?" the recovering alcoholic adds.

Unfortunately for Sam, Felicia—who is decked out in St. Patrick's Day swag—already has big plans and tells Sam, "Aw, Sam. Sammy, Sam, Sam, Sam. I love you and your journey, but today is the day of my people. St. Pat's Day is like my Super Bowl."

Felicia goes on to admit that the holiday is "actually better than the Super Bowl" since she doesn't have to "watch Maroon 5 shirtless." Fair point, Felicia. Fair point.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Proving to be a good sport, Sam asks Felicia about her plans, which include going out with Tina and Tina's new "titty window" shirt.

A somber Sam tries to be supportive, adding, "It's a great titty window. I'm happy for you guys."

Single Drunk Female takes a comedic look at the recovery process by following a 20-something alcoholic who tries to rebuild her life after hitting rock bottom. This includes moving back home with her "smother" Carol (Ally Sheedy), being an actual friend to former drinking buddy Felicia and navigating the dating scene without liquid courage.

Trending Stories

1

Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

2

Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From The View Over Holocaust Remarks

3

Adele Sets Fire to Rich Paul Breakup Speculation With One Message

In an interview with E! News, Black-D'Elia shared that Single Drunk Female shares a recovery story from a "younger female perspective," noting, "It's a show about kind of, like, the continual reinvention of yourself."

Single Drunk Female airs Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. on Freeform.

Trending Stories

1

Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

2

Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From The View Over Holocaust Remarks

3

Adele Sets Fire to Rich Paul Breakup Speculation With One Message

4

Alyssa Scott Speaks Out Amid Nick Cannon's Baby News

5

Cause of Death Officially Confirmed for Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst

Latest News

Exclusive

Single Drunk Female Clip: Will Sam Survive St. Patrick's Day?

I Did Cassie From Euphoria’s Beauty Routine: Here’s How I Feel

Fall in Love With Alexis Ren's Instagram-Worthy Gift Guide

Exclusive

Amber Riley Will Show Her "Dark Side" in Single Black Female

Chrishell Stause Reveals Where She Stands With Jason Oppenheim

Channing Tatum Reveals the Directing Advice He Gave Zoë Kravitz

Meghan King Reveals She’s Dating Again After Cuffe Biden Owens Breakup