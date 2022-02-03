Project Runway Judges Tease First-Ever All-Female Finale & Spill Tea on Real Housewives Drama

A fashionable first.
For the first time in Project Runway history, tonight's season 19 finale will feature four all-female finalists showcasing their collections at New York Fashion Week.
Designers Coral Castillo, Shantall Lacayo, Chasity Sereal and Kristina Kharlashkina will battle it out for the top prize of $250,000 and, as mentor Christian Siriano and judges Elaine Welteroth and Brandon Maxwell promise, the girl power-filled finale will not disappoint.
"The craftsmanship is insanity," Siriano told E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's episode, calling all four women "such beautiful people." "They kind of also all know a little bit about how to run a business, some more than others, but I think that is really important. What they made for this finale is like what an insane person would make. There's so much work, it's crazy and fabulous."
Joking of the series' first finale stacked with all women, Siriano laughed, "Elaine did it!"
Welteroth chimed in of the momentous milestone, "I think it's so incredibly exciting and so well deserved. I think it's about time. I think the best part though is these ladies earned their spot...Don't believe the hype from Christian, it wasn't calculated. It wasn't be design that we ended up with these four women. These four female designers rose to the top of this competition and they earned their position in the final four."
Welteroth added that "there's a different vibe" with four women in the finale.
"They did fight for their positions, but they didn't fight each other," she explained. "They were so supportive of each other. There was a sisterhood among them, they were rooting for each other, and we don't always see that. So that was really refreshing too."
Shantal Lacayo was actually voted off earlier this season but was saved by Siriano ("Thank you, Christian!" Welteroth cheered).
Siriano gushed of Lacayo, "She's so talented it's insane. It's unbelievable what she can do."
Maxwell said Locayo's "comeback" is something many in the fashion industry can relate to.
The trio also spilled some behind-the-scenes tea on filming that iconic season 19 challenge designing reunion looks for various Real Housewives stars.
"It was so much work in the workroom!" Siriano claimed before Maxwell added, "God, that was so fun. I don't think, honestly, we've laughed harder at a day of work. We laugh a lot at work about a lot of random things, but that, I belly laughed so hard."
Siriano admitted "it got real intense" behind the scenes.
"We knew that there was going to be at least one or two Housewives that didn't love their looks because they are very strong, opinionated women, which we love, but they don't always have the best taste," Siriano shared. "They don't! I think that's why it was such a great challenge though because I actually think the best looks in the end were the designers that pushed their Housewife to do something they normally wouldn't do."
"It was really, really, really funny to be in the fittings though because they also all kind of bicker at each other," Siriano continued. "They're like, 'Oh really? You're going to wear that color? OK, girl.' Like judging so quick."
Welteroth laughed, "We didn't even need to judge that [challenge] because they were judging each other."
Check out the full interview above and don't miss the Project Runway season 19 finale tonight, Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
