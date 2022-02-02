I Tried Cassie From Euphoria’s 4 AM Beauty Routine: Here’s What Happened

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're anything like me, you are glued to your screen every night when Euphoria is on. There is so much to break down from every single episode, from the drama to the fashion, and recently the beauty beauty tips. We all know that the cast gets glammed up by makeup artists and hairstylists before filming, but within the show itself, we saw Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard wake up at 4 AM to start her multi-step self-care routine.

I don't wake up at 4 AM, but as she went through the steps, I kept noticing products I already had and some others that I really wanted to try (like those heatless curlers). I don't think it's necessary to wake up at 4 AM just to get ready for school or work, but I am all about fitting in my self-care when I can (especially while I'm working from home). While I wait for my coffee to brew, I use an ice roller on my face. While I sip that coffee, I have under-eye patches on. Before I go on camera for a Zoom meeting, I can keep my hair in those heatless curlers. It is very easy to fit these things in, multi-task, and still be on top of your goals for the day.

Whether you want to wake up early to do that Cassie-inspired beauty routine from start to finish or if you want to take my approach and fit it in with your existing schedule, I have to say that the Euphoria team definitely knows what's up in terms of putting a beauty regimen together. These are affordable products that I have seen amazing results from. Warning: you will be very tempted to click "add to cart" as you read this.