Chrishell Stause Reveals Where She Stands With Jason Oppenheim After Breakup

A little more than a month after Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim announced their breakup, Chrishell revealed that she and her ex are still “really close.”

Despite their recent split, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim will be friends to the end.

For Selling Sunset fans wondering about how the former couple—who called it quits in late December after five months of dating—are doing as exes who still work together, Chrishell says there's absolutely nothing to worry about since they "worked through" their transitional period. 

"I'm very proud to say we're really good friends," she said during the Feb. 2 episode of The Adam Carolla Show podcast. "It's one of those breakups that nobody did anything wrong, he's a great guy."

Added Chrishell, who has been open about the fact that the two split because of differing plans for the future, "You know, I wanna have a family, I wanna have a kid—and he doesn't, but everything else was great. And so, it helps because he's a really, really good person. We're still really close and I'm actually proud of that relationship, where it's like, you know what—it showed me what I want going forward because it was so great in every other sense."

In late December, just hours after the pair confirmed their breakup, Chrishell opened up about making the difficult decision to move forward in her personal life.

Trending Stories

1

Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From The View Over Holocaust Remarks

2

Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

3

Adele Sets Fire to Rich Paul Breakup Speculation With One Message

Explaining that their "ideas for family" didn't ultimately align, in a statement shared to social media, Chrishell added, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes," adding that she hopes "to one day have a family, and the decisions [she] makes at this point are with that goal in mind." The Selling Sunset star also thanked Jason for "the most incredible relationship."

As for Jason, it's clear that he still has the same love and respect for his now-ex. "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Jason wrote on his Instagram Story on Dec. 21.

"She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life, he continued, adding, "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."

