Will Lamar Odom Try to Win Khloe Kardashian Back on Celebrity Big Brother? Julie Chen Says...

Lamar Odom is marking his return to reality TV with Celebrity Big Brother, but it seems as though he'd rather revive Khloe & Lamar.
The former NBA star confessed that he missed his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian in a sneak peek of the new season, and according to Big Brother host Julie Chen, this won't be the only time he expresses this sentiment.
In fact, as Julie exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Feb. 2, she thinks Lamar is going to use his stint on the show to try and win Khloe back.
"I think Lamar has quite a story to tell," the longtime CBS host said. "I think he has a lot of regret, but he also knows you can't relive the past, you have to look to the future. And I think he would love a second chance."
Added Julie, "I don't know if Khloe wants to even hear it—I think it might be too little, too late—but I'm a sucker for love."
Plus, who doesn't love "a good comeback story" as Julie put it?
"He has one to tell," she continued. "And if you show remorse—genuine remorse—that goes a long way."
Celebrity Big Brother premieres tonight, and among the many stars set to join Lamar in the house are two Bravolebrities: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Teddi Mellencamp and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey.
It's hard to say whether or not the two will form an alliance, but according to Julie, they definitely should.
"They should say, 'Hey, listen, we've got this in common. Even if we don't become best friends, let's work together and let's build around us,'" Julie explained. "You have to find someone immediately, quickly that you can bond with on something and then agree to make it all about business...until it's not, until it gets personal. Which it always does."
Hear more from Julie in the above Daily Pop interview, including whether or not she'd ever let her longtime friend Andy Cohen recruit her to star on Real Housewives!
Celebrity Big Brother premieres tonight, Feb. 2, at 8 p.m. on CBS.