Love Is Blind Season 2 Trailer Promises a Runaway Bride, Tears and More

Is love really blind?

Well, it's time to find out. On Feb. 2, Netflix released the first trailer for season two of Love Is Blind, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, and from the looks of it: we're in for an emotional roller coaster. This season 30 singles from Chicago will try out pod dating for the first time. Translation: they will date each other through a wall. If any couples form a connection, they'll agree to spending four weeks together in Mexico and then getting married.

This season we will meet VP of product marketing Nick, consulting manager Natalie, program coordinator Iyanna, and veterinarian and DJ Shake, among many others.

"This would be an awesome story to tell our kids," Iyanna says in the trailer. "'I met your dad in a social experiment where I was dating 14 other guys.' He's like 'I'm sorry, what mom?'"

And it looks like some singles found love in the pods. "Will you marry me?" Shake asks as he gets down on one knee.

Someone grab the tissues!