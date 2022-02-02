Love Is Blind Season 2 Trailer Promises a Runaway Bride, Tears and More

Will this season's couples get their fairy-tale ending? Watch the season two trailer for Love Is Blind here and decide for yourself before it premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix.

By Jillian Fabiano Feb 02, 2022 6:44 PMTags
TVNick LacheyVanessa LacheyCelebritiesNetflixLove Is Blind
Is love really blind?

Well, it's time to find out. On Feb. 2, Netflix released the first trailer for season two of Love Is Blind, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, and from the looks of it: we're in for an emotional roller coaster. This season 30 singles from Chicago will try out pod dating for the first time. Translation: they will date each other through a wall. If any couples form a connection, they'll agree to spending four weeks together in Mexico and then getting married.

This season we will meet VP of product marketing Nick, consulting manager Natalie, program coordinator Iyanna, and veterinarian and DJ Shake, among many others.

"This would be an awesome story to tell our kids," Iyanna says in the trailer. "'I met your dad in a social experiment where I was dating 14 other guys.' He's like 'I'm sorry, what mom?'" 

And it looks like some singles found love in the pods. "Will you marry me?" Shake asks as he gets down on one knee. 

Someone grab the tissues! 

As with the series' hit first season, many of the couples may form strong connections inside the pod, only to face difficulties once they head into the real world.

"I'm not feeling the animalistic attraction I want to feel," Shake says in the clip about the woman he proposed to, sight unseen.

And as the trailer continues, one bride says "I'm sorry" before bolting out of her wedding ceremony. 

Will these singles get the fairytale wedding of their dreams? Or will they leave this season heartbroken? 

 Find out when season two premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix, and scroll through to meet the 30 singles heading to the pods. 

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Vito Salamone

33, Pizzeria Owner

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Trisha Frame

30, Broker

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Shea'na Grigsby

36, Event Partnership Director

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Shayne Jansen

32, Broker

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Shaina Hurley

32, Hairstylist

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Salvador Perez

31, Executive Assistant

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Rocky Smith

30, Executive

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Olivia Harris

29, Recruitment Partner

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Nick Thompson

36, VP of Product Marketing

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Natalie Lee

29, Consulting Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Mallory Zapata

32, Communications Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Kyle Abrams

29, Glazier

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Kara Williams

32, Client Service Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Julius Cacho

39, Logistics Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Juhie Faheem

31, Clinical Therapist

Ser Baffo/Netflix
James "Joey" Miller

30, Business Strategy Consultant

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Jeremy Hartwell

36, Director/Entrepreneur

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Jason Beaumont

31, Flight Attendant

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Jarrette Jones

32, Project Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Iyanna McNeely

27, Program Coordinator

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Hope Antoniello Foley

32, Sales Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Haseeb Hussain

28, Lawyer

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Deepti Vempati

31, Information (Data) Analyst

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Danielle Ruhl

29, Associate Director, Marketing

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Chassidy Mickale

34, Business Owner

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Caitlin McKee

31, Medical Software Sales

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Brian Ngo

32, Advertising Strategist

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Brandon McGhee

36, Insurance Broker

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Aja Johnson

28, Paralegal

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee

33, Veterinarian / House DJ

