The Tiger King Meets His Match in New JOE vs CAROLE Trailer

Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are back and like you've never seen them before. On Jan. 31, Peacock released the trailer for its new original series, JOE vs. CAROLE. The drama, created by Etan Frankel and starring John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon, is based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, hosted and reported by Robert Moor.
"Does the name Joseph Maldonado-Passage mean anything to you?" a detective asks Baskin (McKinnon) in the trailer.
"He is a psychopath that wishes me dead," she replies.
"I really feel like I was put on this earth to rescue cats," she explains as the clip continues. "Documented animal abuser Joe Exotic, we're coming for you."
With lots of tigers, firearms and Baskin's iconic flower crown, the trailer shows the rivalry between Exotic and Baskin and their fight to take each other down.
"JOE vs CAROLE is a wild ride," showrunner Frankel said of the eight-episode limited series. "It's a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell."
We first learned the story of Baskin and Exotic when the Netflix docu-series Tiger King premiered in March 2020 and became an instant hit.
He continued, "I hope that when people watch JOE vs CAROLE just maybe they'll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way. Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I've ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next."
The claws come out when JOE Vs. CAROLE premieres March 3 on Peacock.
