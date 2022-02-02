Euphoria's Angus Cloud Is Unrecognizable After Shaving His Beard for New Role

Fezco, is that really you?
Fans of Euphoria are used to seeing Angus Cloud in a beard and streetwear. But for his upcoming role in The Line, the actor appears to have gotten rid of the scruff in favor of a clean-shaven look.
On Feb. 1, Alex Wolff showcased his co-star's transformation in behind-the-scenes photos from the set of their upcoming movie, which also features Halle Bailey and Bo Mitchell.
"The Line will be a profoundly nuanced portrait of a young man being sucked into this seemingly glamorous, rambunctious and familial unit," Alex previously said in a statement to Deadline. "Its heartbreak echoes a larger issue with men and their painful need for approval, love and nurture, letting you peer in on what seems like a utopia-like world for a young man, and how quickly one horrible accident can turn that world into a nightmare."
While a release date has yet to be announced, the cast appears to be having a blast on set with Angus writing on Twitter, "We working" with Halle adding three blushing emojis.
As for Angus' hair transformation, he's not the first star to drastically switch up his look for a new role. See more in our gallery below.