Check Out the Pam and Tommy Cast Compared to the Real-Life Players They Portray

Watch : Lily James & Sebastian Stan Dish on Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" Series

Our eyes have finally been opened to the wildly true story behind Hollywood's most famous sex tape.

Hulu's new limited series Pam and Tommy, created by Robert Siegel, premiered Feb. 2, and it had us doing double-takes as we watched Lily James and Sebastian Stan as actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Pam and Tommy follows the eponymous couple and their 1990s whirlwind romance—they got married after knowing each other for only 96 hours—which culminated in the bombshell leak of their honeymoon sex tape.

And Lily's and Sebastian's aren't the only shockingly accurate transformations in the series. Seth Rogen appears as Rand Gauthier and Nick Offerman stars as Uncle Miltie, the pair who leaked the honeymoon recording.

It's no surprise this cast looks just like the real-life players it portrays, as Lily had to undergo a four–hour physical transformation every day, which included hair, makeup, prosthetics and wardrobe, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Talk about commitment!