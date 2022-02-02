Step Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Stunning Montecito Mansion Featuring Its Own Spa

Gwyneth Paltrow's home is so luxurious, even Tony Stark would be jealous.
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Iron Man actress took Architectural Digest on a tour of her gorgeous Montecito, Calif., mansion, which features a breathtaking kitchen, a "showstopper" living room and an entire indoor spa—complete with a cold plunge pool—for her and the family.
"We built this from the ground up, so it's the first time we've ever done anything like that," Gwyneth said. "It was quite an undertaking."
After walking through the home's Georgian-styled entryway, which was heavily inspired by the actress' time living in Europe, Gwyneth showed off a glitzy, gold-plated powder room complete with hand-painted wallpaper and "tons of different textures and metal finishes."
"I love it," Gwyneth said before jokingly adding, "It makes me feel very grown up when I pee in here."
In "the heart of the home," a.k.a. the kitchen, the Goop founder was specific about certain aspects of the room's design, including that the stove be placed in the center of the airy eatery. "I cook so much and I spent so much of my time facing the wall and my kids would be in the room," she said. "So when it's like this, you have the opportunity to cook and chat with people."
The actress shares two children—Apple Martin, 17, and Moses Martin, 15—with her ex-husband, Coldplay rocker Chris Martin. According to Gwyneth, her kids' favorite meals are "very easy" to cook in her new kitchen.
"My son's favorite recipe that I make is turkey meatballs or turkey ragout," she replied. "And my daughter loves when I make—they're pasta lovers—I think her favorite is either this lemon Parmesan pasta that I make her or a spicy marinara. Very easy!"
Describing her living room as "kind of bonkers in the best way," Gwyneth then stepped into a dreamy, off-white space filled with unique pieces including a swinging couch, U-shaped sofa and black-and-pink marbled bar.
The actress added that while she often relaxes in the swinging couch, she has yet to fully try out the bar. "I usually have some Japanese whiskey," she said. "Unfortunately, I'm not drinking very much this year so I'm having mostly Seedlip cocktails which is like, mocktails or sparkling water. But, when the time comes, I will heavily utilize her."
Then, she opened two doors to reveal an entire at-home personal spa complete with a cold plunge pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna. "It's a bit of a spa moment happening," she joked. "You know, I'm into wellness so I feel like it's justified, right? Maybe I can write it off as a business expense."
While it might seem like a lavish amenity, Gwyneth explained that she and husband Brad Falchuk, who she married in 2018, designed their "forever home" with the future in mind.
"When we were conceiving of the house and we were trying to think of a forever, forever home," she said. "What would be the few things that are just so special and that you could use when you're much older? So we were kind of thinking it'd be amazing to have a real spa."
Inspired by a Parisian spa, the room is covered in neutral-colored tiles and brass furnishings, and has quickly become one of Gwyneth's favorite places in the home.
"I come in here every day. I use it all the time," she shared. "Whenever I'm in here, I'm like pinch me, I cannot believe that this is our house and we live here. It's so fun."