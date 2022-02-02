Step Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Stunning Montecito Mansion Featuring Its Own Spa

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Bonds With Dakota Johnson at Gucci Fashion Show

Gwyneth Paltrow's home is so luxurious, even Tony Stark would be jealous.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Iron Man actress took Architectural Digest on a tour of her gorgeous Montecito, Calif., mansion, which features a breathtaking kitchen, a "showstopper" living room and an entire indoor spa—complete with a cold plunge pool—for her and the family.

"We built this from the ground up, so it's the first time we've ever done anything like that," Gwyneth said. "It was quite an undertaking."

After walking through the home's Georgian-styled entryway, which was heavily inspired by the actress' time living in Europe, Gwyneth showed off a glitzy, gold-plated powder room complete with hand-painted wallpaper and "tons of different textures and metal finishes."

"I love it," Gwyneth said before jokingly adding, "It makes me feel very grown up when I pee in here."

In "the heart of the home," a.k.a. the kitchen, the Goop founder was specific about certain aspects of the room's design, including that the stove be placed in the center of the airy eatery. "I cook so much and I spent so much of my time facing the wall and my kids would be in the room," she said. "So when it's like this, you have the opportunity to cook and chat with people."