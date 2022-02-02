You'll Never Believe Which Relatively Famous Co-Stars Are Beefing in This Sneak Peek

Ranch rage.
Austin Gunn and Hana Giraldo's relationship is continuing to heat up on tonight's all-new episode of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, but based on this sneak peek clip, not all of their fellow ranchers are happy for them.
In the teaser, the pair can be seen arriving to a group dinner after a steamy hot springs date, only to be met with an awkward silence.
"It's so quiet in here," a confused Austin says. "What's going on?"
Redmond Parker is the one to respond, telling his co-star, "I'm just glad to see you're so happy. I mean, to be honest, I don't really give a f--k about your date right now."
Upon admitting this, Redmond opens up in a confessional.
"Growing up, my parents didn't have the best communication," he tells the Relatively Famous cameras. "I was stuck in the crosshairs. My dad taught me at a very young age, if there's a problem, address it. Fix it right there on the spot."
Thus, the tense confrontation ensues.
When Austin asks what he did, Redmond snaps back, "Bro, you are being an attention whore."
Adds Harry James Thornton, "It just seems like it's always about you, I don't know."
A shocked Hana remains quiet, but Austin is having it.
"Who the f--k gets down and dirty in every f--king job?" he says. "Me!"
However, Redmond insists that's only the case because Austin wants the attention.
"F--k no," Austin responds. "I want to get the job done so we don't get f--king kicked off this ranch 'cause you guys don't want to f--king do the job."
Ebie thinks he's specifically referring to her, but when she confronts him, he reminds the entire group that he was the one to take on the not-so-fun artificial insemination job.
"Did you stick your f--king arm in a cow's ass? Absolutely not," Austin says to Ebie before turning to everyone else. "And if I didn't do that, you guys wouldn't have gotten this job done."
Everyone's voices are pretty loud at this point, but when Harry tries to remind them that they're at a public restaurant, Redmond chimes in with a sarcastic request to hear more about Austin and Hana's date.
His response? "I'm gonna keep it 100 and not tell you about s--t."
Watch the tense scene in the above clip, and find out how everything plays out on tonight's all-new episode of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.