Michael Jackson's Kids Paris, Prince and Bigi Make Rare Joint Appearance

Watch : See Michael Jackson's Son Blanket All Grown Up in Rare Interview

Oh, the way this family outing makes us feel.

In celebration of MJ: The Musical's Broadway opening on Feb. 1, Michael Jackson's kids gifted fans with a rare public appearance together. Wearing a red, paisley dress, Paris Jackson, 23, walked the red carpet at the Neil Simon Theatre alongside Prince Jackson, 24, and was later joined inside by 19-year-old Bigi Jackson, known to many fans as Blanket.

The family affair didn't stop there though. Inside the theater, Paris posed with her cousin TJ Jackson, the son of Michael's brother Tito Jackson. Opening night of the musical—which centers around the making of Michael's 1992 Dangerous World Tour—also brought out some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Spike Lee, Reverend Al Sharpton, Tamron Hall, Kenny Ortega, LaChanze, and Princess Sarah Culberson.

And while the sibling trio's outing was a rare one, they have recently been getting more comfortable in the public eye. Last fall, Bigi and Prince took part in separate Good Morning Britain interviews, with Prince raving about their strong bond.

"When we were growing up, my father would say, you know, 'We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that's all you'll ever have,'" he said in October. "And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship."