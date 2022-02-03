6 Galentine’s Day Gift Ideas That Will Earn You the "Best Friend" Award

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's always a good idea to celebrate your close friends and Galentine's Day is the perfect excuse to get your shop on. Show your besties how much you appreciate their friendship with an adorable gift that they will enjoy. And, while you're shopping, treat yourself as well.
We found a binge-watching essentials bundle with everything you need for an upgraded streaming experience. There are some adorable rosé-flavored gummies for your pal with a sweet tooth. And, we even included a gift set from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Your BFFs will adore these gift picks.
Pinch Provisions Binge-Watching Beauty Kit- 14 Pieces
Take your TV watching to the next level with this 14-piece essentials kit. It comes with a pair of socks, with one that says "lies I tell myself" and another with "one more episode." It has a decision-making coin that you can flip to decide if you'll be watching one more episode or going to bed. There's a jade roller (and a guide on how to use it), so you can relax and work on your skincare while you watch TV.
Pull your hair out of your face with these hair ties, which is essential if you're snacking too. Speaking of snacks, there's a clip to close your chip bag in this set. If you're not watching alone and want to make sure your breath is fresh, there are breath drops. There's a lip balm, so you can stay moisturized as you watch. This has everything you need. Now, all you need to do is decide on which show you want to watch... which is always the most difficult part.
Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4sum Mini Gloss Bomb Collection
This 4-piece gloss set has one cream color and three mini, holographic glosses. You can wear each on its own, layer them together, or put some gloss on top of your favorite lipstick/lip liner. These glosses from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna have a medium to full coverage with a beautiful shine that's shimmer-free and never sticky.
Olive & June Heart Press-On Nails
If you want a heart manicure, but you don't have the time to go the salon or the skill to do nail art yourself, these heart-adorned press-on nails are perfect for you. This set has 42 press-on nails in 21 different sizes, glue, a wooden cuticle pusher, a prep pad, and a 2-in-1 nail file/buffer.
Lip Mask Rose-Revitalizing & Luscious- 20 Masks
Say goodbye to dry, chapped lips. These masks stick right onto your lips. Just keep the mask on for 10 minutes to get a dose of moisture.
Ban.do De-stress Gift Set - Rest Relax Repeat
This set is the perfect reminder to relax and take care of yourself. This bundle has an eye mask, cozy stocks, and a stress ball.
Sugarfina Rosé All Day 3 Piece Candy Bento Box
This Candy Bento Box from Sugarfina has rosé-flavored candies that are just as delicious as they are adorable.
While you're shopping, treat yourself with some picks from our Valentine's Day beauty haul.