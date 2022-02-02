Tommy Dorfman and Husband Peter Zurkuhlen Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Watch : Tommy Dorfman's "Overwhelmed" by Support After Coming Out

Tommy Dorfman and her husband Peter Zurkuhlen have officially split.

A little more than five years after the two tied the knot, Zurkuhlen, 33, filed for divorce from Dorfman, 29, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, according to online court records obtained by E! News. The couple, who reportedly met through a mutual friend in 2005, got engaged in April 2015 and married in Portland, Maine in November 2016.

Last July, the 13 Reasons Why star came out as a transgender woman after "privately identifying and living as a woman" for a year prior, as she explained in an interview with TIME. In the magazine's cover story, Tommy reflected on her professional life and opened up about the change in her personal life moving forward, noting that she and her spouse have redefined their relationship.

"Personally, it's wild to be 29 and going through puberty again," she told the publication. "Some days I feel like I'm 14. As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different. I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we've been learning that as a trans woman, what I'm interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man."