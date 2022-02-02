Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Looks So Grown-Up in Sweet Selfies

Watch : Jenelle Evans Details Custody Battle for Son From Mom Barbara

Kids, they grow up so fast.

Jenelle Evans took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to post some sweet selfies of her and her 12-year-old son Jace. "He's almost taller than me," the Teen Mom alum captioned the pics. "#GrowingUp #MotherAndSon."

And it looks like Jace has blonde hair. "Jace! Blondie!" one follower wrote in the comments section, to which Jenelle replied, "Yeah he loves it being blonde."

Jenelle also posted a YouTube video of her and her husband David Eason having a fun day with Jace, which consisted of them going out to eat, shopping at a local spice store and chocolate shop and playing some video games at home.

Followers couldn't believe that Jace is now a pre-teen. "I was just watching him at 1 year old," one commenter wrote underneath Jenelle's Instagram post. "Time goes by so fast." Added another, "Jaceeeeee we saw him [growing] up on tv."