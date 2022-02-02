Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Looks So Grown-Up in Sweet Selfies

Kids, they grow up so fast.
Jenelle Evans took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to post some sweet selfies of her and her 12-year-old son Jace. "He's almost taller than me," the Teen Mom alum captioned the pics. "#GrowingUp #MotherAndSon."
And it looks like Jace has blonde hair. "Jace! Blondie!" one follower wrote in the comments section, to which Jenelle replied, "Yeah he loves it being blonde."
Jenelle also posted a YouTube video of her and her husband David Eason having a fun day with Jace, which consisted of them going out to eat, shopping at a local spice store and chocolate shop and playing some video games at home.
Followers couldn't believe that Jace is now a pre-teen. "I was just watching him at 1 year old," one commenter wrote underneath Jenelle's Instagram post. "Time goes by so fast." Added another, "Jaceeeeee we saw him [growing] up on tv."
Fans were introduced to Jace on 16 & Pregnant after Jenelle gave birth to him in 2009 and the episode aired in 2010. Viewers continued to follow their journey, including Jenelle's custody battle over Jace with mom Barbara, on Teen Mom 2. However, she and the MTV show parted ways in 2019.
Still, Jenelle continues to give followers glimpses into her family's life on social media, posting vlogs, TikToks and Instagram photos of her and her kids.
Jace, whose dad is Jenelle's ex Andrew Lewis, is one of Jenelle's three children. She's also mom to 7-year-old son Kaiser, whose father is Jenelle's ex Nathan Griffith, and 5-year-old daughter Ensley, whom she shares with David. She's also stepmom to David's teen daughter Maryssa.