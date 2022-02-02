Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Share First Photos of Baby Boy Dawson

They'll never let go!
One day after announcing the arrival of first of their child, Dawson, Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon took to Instagram to introduce their little man to the world.
"Dawson entered the world on a very important day in our family. January 31st is not only my mom's birthday, but also the day my parents met 44 years ago," Ashley wrote on Feb. 1 along with a series of sweet photos. "We pretty much had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask for. I feared it forever and it wasn't that bad! I will go in-depth on the story eventually."
The pics included several of baby Dawson, who was named after Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic character Jack Dawson, experiencing his first moments inside the hospital.
"Right now we're enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby we've ever met," the Almost Famous podcast host continued, "Dawson did not get his chill from his parents. He did get his feet from me, his chin from Jared, one of his names from a Leo character, and another one of his names from, well, see Jared's IG caption."
She added, "We love him so much and are feeling so blessed!!
Jared, 33, also debuted his newborn son on his own account Tuesday, posting an adorable black-and-white snap of daddy and baby with a caption revealing the child's full name: Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon.
The day before, the former restaurant manager broke the news on Instagram that their baby had arrived, saying, "Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn't have gone much smoother."
He added, "He's so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it's totally worth it!"
Ashley, 33, who has documented her road to motherhood on social media, first announced that she and Jared were expecting during an Amazon Live event in July. She later shared a detailed post about her pregnancy experience on Instagram, writing, "Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th! We're are very excited for that day to come! It's so cool to think I'm creating a human that's half me and half Jared!"
