11 Unique Ways to Give Your Partner a Love Letter This Valentine's Day

Writing a love letter may seem like a thing of the past, but it really doesn't have to be. There's nothing sweeter than receiving a carefully thought out letter from the person you love, especially if your love language happens to be words of affirmation. Even if it isn't, who wouldn't get giddy over someone expressing how much they adore you?

If you're looking for a personalized Valentine's Day gift idea that'll make your significant other fall in love with you all over again, we've rounded up some unique ways you can give a love letter this year. From swoon-worthy throw blankets to tasty shortbread cookies, messages in a bottle to love journals, there's something for every couple. With Valentine's Day just a couple of weeks away, we highly suggest getting these ASAP so you can get them to you in time.

With that, check out our sweet finds below.