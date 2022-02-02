Cause of Death Officially Confirmed for Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst

Watch : Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Dead at 30

Two days after the tragic passing of Cheslie Kryst, the official cause of death of the former Miss USA has been revealed.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People on Feb. 1 that she died by suicide, according to the autopsy. Per CNN, the 30-year-old beauty queen suffered multiple blunt impact injuries.

The lawyer and Extra TV correspondent fell from a "higher elevation" of a 60-story condominium in New York City just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, and was pronounced dead at the scene, a NYPD spokesperson previously told E! News.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," her family said in a statement to Extra. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."

The statement continued, "Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time."