Cause of Death Officially Confirmed for Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst

Two days after the tragic passing of Cheslie Kryst, the official cause of death of the former Miss USA has been revealed.
The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People on Feb. 1 that she died by suicide, according to the autopsy. Per CNN, the 30-year-old beauty queen suffered multiple blunt impact injuries.
The lawyer and Extra TV correspondent fell from a "higher elevation" of a 60-story condominium in New York City just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, and was pronounced dead at the scene, a NYPD spokesperson previously told E! News.
"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," her family said in a statement to Extra. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."
The statement continued, "Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time."
In the days since Cheslie's shocking passing, several celebrities, including Olivia Culpo, Victor Cruz, JoJo, Renee Bargh and more, took to social media to pay tribute the rising star.
Cheslie's friend Kenya Moore said that she was "devastated" when she heard what had happened and revealed that the two had just spoke last week.
"We were always texting and talking and in constant contact laughing and sharing," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote on Instagram on Jan. 31. "She was a glorious human being and so sweet and caring I just can't deal with this. She made me so proud to call her my sister and the world proud. A true role model I looked up to HER!."
Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner echoed the sentiment, saying she was "speechless."
"You never know what someone is going through," she wrote on Instagram. "@chesliekryst your presence in this world touched so many lives, including mine! Too many people suffer in silence…if you are struggling I beg of you to say something! Rest in power my sweet sister!."
The Miss Universe and Miss USA Organizations also released a statement Jan. 30 saying they were devastated to learn about the loss of Cheslie, who took home the crown in the Miss USA pageant in 2019.
Cheslie, who founded the fashion blog White Collar Glam, was active on social media just hours before death, posting a photo of herself on Sunday.
She wrote, "May this day bring you rest and peace."