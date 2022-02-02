Khloe Kardashian Deserves an Applause for This Epic Clapback to a Comment About Her Hands

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares 3-Month Body Transformation

Let's give Khloe Kardashian a hand for this clapback.

The Internet has been fascinated with the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum's hands lately, often sharing close-up photos of her long and slender fingers on social media. So when someone recently poked fun of the way Khloe was posing in a Good American ad, which featured the star's hands tucked behind her head as she rocked a pair of blue jeans, the former Revenge Body host took to the comments section to shut it down.

"Oh lord, she's hiding her hands," the Instagram user wrote, to which Khloe responded, "lol never."

She added, "My hands are beautiful baby."

This wasn't the first time Khloe addressed all the attention surrounding her digits. Last February, Khloe assured fans that she has "normal size hands/fingers" after a stylized photo shoot for her first Good American shoe collection made waves online. In response to claims that it was all "photoshop," the mogul publicly explained that her limbs looked "elongated" in the images due a specialized camera lens.