Khloe Kardashian Deserves an Applause for This Epic Clapback to a Comment About Her Hands

Let's give Khloe Kardashian a hand for this clapback.
The Internet has been fascinated with the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum's hands lately, often sharing close-up photos of her long and slender fingers on social media. So when someone recently poked fun of the way Khloe was posing in a Good American ad, which featured the star's hands tucked behind her head as she rocked a pair of blue jeans, the former Revenge Body host took to the comments section to shut it down.
"Oh lord, she's hiding her hands," the Instagram user wrote, to which Khloe responded, "lol never."
She added, "My hands are beautiful baby."
This wasn't the first time Khloe addressed all the attention surrounding her digits. Last February, Khloe assured fans that she has "normal size hands/fingers" after a stylized photo shoot for her first Good American shoe collection made waves online. In response to claims that it was all "photoshop," the mogul publicly explained that her limbs looked "elongated" in the images due a specialized camera lens.
"HA I'm cracking up!" she tweeted, before explaining that some of the promotional images were "shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect."
She explained, "The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long," adding, "Not to worry!"
Posting a picture in which her legs appeared to be stretched out, she wrote in another tweet, "I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!"
She said it was simply a result of the "angle" of the shot and the type of lens used.
"And personally I think this camera lens is so f--king cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see," Khloe added. "Either way, I'm happy with them."
So, if anyone has anything negative to say, they best talk to the hand.