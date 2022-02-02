You’ll “Love Love Love” Teresa Giudice’s Amazon Winter Essentials

We included these products chosen by Teresa Giudice because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Teresa is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A new season brings a new set of beauty frustrations. Unfortunately, the winter weather can be harsh and dry on your skin and hair. If you're struggling with damaged hair and chapped skin, there's no need to worry because Teresa Giudice is here. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently shared her cold weather must-haves during an Amazon Live session.
She revealed her go-to cosmetics she can't leave without, the "miraculous" hair products that keep her strands looking shiny, comforting home products, and the game-changing skincare device that RHONJ OG Dina Manzo introduced her to. There's no need to flip any tables, Teresa's Amazon picks will bring the "namaste" that Tre Huggers will "love love love."
It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In product
"Look at my hair. I love this It's a 10. This is the best leave-in conditioner. It's a miracle leave-in product that really does work. This is a product that I use religiously. I use it after I get out of the shower and then I blow it out. I love this product. This is a great product, guys."
This leave-in conditioner has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it was recommended by Kyle Richards too.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes Twin Pack- 50 Wipes
"Neutrogena wipes, to me, are the best for getting your makeup off. They really are. I cannot live without these. These are the best."
These wipes have 69,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies
"Scrunchies, we love silk scrunchies. They're great to sleep in and don't crease or damage your hair."
These come in a few different colors and they have 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer
"This is my favorite moisturizer. I got this from my makeup artist. She puts this on me all the time. I have to say that I love it. I really do. I'm hooked on it. I put this on in the morning and at night. It works great. I always go up on the neck. This is the best moisturizer. I wear it day and night. It's so good."
Coincidentally, Porsha Williams also learned about this moisturizer from her makeup artist. This priming moisturizer has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Newkey Red Light Therapy for Face Wrinkles
"After I put on my moisturizer, I use this. It looks like the Jason mask [from Friday the 13th], but it's an LED facial mask. It's a red light mask. I put it on for a half hour a day. This is great. In fact, my best friend Dina [Manzo] introduced me to using red light because it's good for your skin. Guys, this is a must-have. It helps your skin, even if you have acne. This is a great gift for your teenage kids. It's a must-have. It's awesome. You can easily relax with it on and just put your head back. It's great. It has been my new obsession because Dina's been using it and she was like 'You have to have it.'"
"It's a must-have. It really works on your skin. I do it every day now."
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner & No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
"You guys this is great, Olaplex, for your hair. This set is a shampoo and conditioner. Olaplex is a miracle. It really is. It really brings your hair back to life, especially if you color your hair. It's really great. These are a miracle."
This set has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
"This is a jade roller. It feels so good on your skin. Always roll up with a jade roller. I keep this in the fridge because it feels so good when it's cold. Always roll up. Do this every morning and night. It feels so good and gets rid of puffiness. The [gua sha] is good against your skin too. It wakes up your face and tones. It really does."
E! shopping editors love this set, which has also been recommended by Kyle Richards, Lisa Barlow, and Cassie Randolph. This set has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Eau Thermale Avene High Protection Tinted Compact, Broad Spectrum SPF 50+
"This is great before you go in the sun. It's great like a cover-up. It protects your skin and it's SPF 50. This is a must-have and it comes in different shades. I can't live without it."
BS-Mall Makeup Brushes- 14 Pieces
"These are my favorite beauty brushes."
This 14-piece set has everything you need to apply your makeup. It has 67,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Beautyblender Makeup Sponge
"Beautyblenders are a must. You wet them first and you can use them to apply makeup or moisturizer. Use it for your foundation or this cover-up. Just blend it and tap it on your face."
This sponge has 12,00+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in many sizes and colors.
Kat Von D Shade + Light Contour Palette
"One of my ultimate favorites is this Kat Von D contour kit. This is a must-have."
Schliersee Magnifying Vanity Table Mirror- Double Sided, 7 Inch Swivel 3X Magnification
"I have this great mirror that I use when I'm doing my makeup so I can get a close look at my face."
American Soft Linen Towel Set, 2 Bath Towels 2 Hand Towels 2 Washcloths
"I just got these towels from Amazon. These are great to help dry your hair and you're body. I love these. They're the perfect size and they're soft."
There are 17 colors to choose from and the set has 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips- Set of 4
"I love hair clips. I love them. These hair clips are amazing."
These clips come in many different colors and they have 15,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jesries Store 12 Pack Headbands
"These headbands keep your hair back when you're getting ready. These are great when you go away, these are great to wear with a bikini and a cover-up."
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set
"These are amazing sheets. These are my favorite sheets and they're so soft. They make you sleep really good at night. I didn't want to get out of bed today."
This set is available in five colors in five sizes with 86,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Noverlife Paraffin Wax Bath Cotton Gloves & Booties Set & Theraffin Hand Mask
"Since it's wintertime, my hands get super super dry, my hands and feet. I use these paraffin gloves and socks. I sleep with them and they make your hands and feet nice and soft. This really helps."
Just brush hands with the Theraffin mask that Teresa recommends. Put that on your hands and then put these cotton gloves on as the final layer.
Casual Home Director's Chair
"When I do my makeup I sit in this director's chair. It's beautiful. My makeup artist is really happy that I got it."
Even if you don't have a makeup artist in your life, these chairs come in different height options, which make them great seats for your counter or bar. This chair has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
