You’ll “Love Love Love” Teresa Giudice’s Amazon Winter Essentials

We included these products chosen by Teresa Giudice because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Teresa is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A new season brings a new set of beauty frustrations. Unfortunately, the winter weather can be harsh and dry on your skin and hair. If you're struggling with damaged hair and chapped skin, there's no need to worry because Teresa Giudice is here. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently shared her cold weather must-haves during an Amazon Live session.

She revealed her go-to cosmetics she can't leave without, the "miraculous" hair products that keep her strands looking shiny, comforting home products, and the game-changing skincare device that RHONJ OG Dina Manzo introduced her to. There's no need to flip any tables, Teresa's Amazon picks will bring the "namaste" that Tre Huggers will "love love love."