The 20 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Kids & Teens

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine's Day may be heavily geared towards couples, but it's really a day dedicated to love. When you have kids or teens in your life, Valentine's Day is a great time to show your love by treating them to something special. If you need some ideas on what to get them, we've got you covered.

While candy and chocolates make excellent Valentine's Day gifts (we included a fun option below!), why not be a little more creative? For instance, Lovepop has a ton of cute pop-up Valentine's Day cards that will delight kids. You also can't go wrong with large adorable plushes. For teens, the latest Pokémon game is guaranteed to win you all the points and so will a heart-shaped designer purse. Personally, we would've definitely appreciated the latter.

Valentine's Day is just a couple weeks away, so be sure to get your shopping done ASAP. We've rounded up some of the best gifts to give kids and teens for Valentine's Day this year. Check those out below.