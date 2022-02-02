The 20 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Kids & Teens

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Valentine's Day may be heavily geared towards couples, but it's really a day dedicated to love. When you have kids or teens in your life, Valentine's Day is a great time to show your love by treating them to something special. If you need some ideas on what to get them, we've got you covered.
While candy and chocolates make excellent Valentine's Day gifts (we included a fun option below!), why not be a little more creative? For instance, Lovepop has a ton of cute pop-up Valentine's Day cards that will delight kids. You also can't go wrong with large adorable plushes. For teens, the latest Pokémon game is guaranteed to win you all the points and so will a heart-shaped designer purse. Personally, we would've definitely appreciated the latter.
Valentine's Day is just a couple weeks away, so be sure to get your shopping done ASAP. We've rounded up some of the best gifts to give kids and teens for Valentine's Day this year. Check those out below.
TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Big Octopus Plushie XL
TeeTurtle took their super popular reversible octopus plushie and made it jumbo sized. Kids, teens and even adults will love these larger plushies, and it comes in four adorable options.
Squishy Gummy Bear Light
These best-selling gummy bear lights from Uncommon Goods are guaranteed to be a hit. They're so adorable, come in four colors and are super fun for kids. They'll enjoy squishing the bear's bellies to light them up. Better keep some batteries in stock!
Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Plush
Plushes make the best Valentine's Day gifts for kids and this super cute Valentine's Mickey plush is going to be a favorite among young Disney fans. If your kid is into Minnie, there's even a plushie for her too. If you ask us, we'd make it a set.
Knock Knock What I Love about Being Your Mom
Here's a gift your kids will treasure for years to come. It's a pocket-sized fill-in-the-blank book where you can write out all the wonderful things you love about them. You'll answer prompts like "Whenever you...I feel like a lucky mom," or "Every year on your birthday, I think about..." Very sweet.
Educational Surprise Bath Fizzies - Set of 5
Bath time will be extra fun and educational with this set of five surprise bath fizzies from Uncommon Goods. Kids will be surprised to find a small animal toy and a fun fact.
Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Love Giant Pop-Up Gift
If your kids still can't get enough of The Mandalorian's adorable Grogu, this giant pop-up card is a must. It's guaranteed to be the cutest Valentine's Day card they receive this year.
Valentine's Day Mochi Squishy Toys Filled in Heart Shape Push Pop Bubble Bag - 24 Pieces
This fun 24-piece Valentine's Day fidget pack comes with a ton of cute, squishy surprises for your kids to discover. The heart-shaped shoulder bag is an added bonus!
Kid's Personalized Valentine Sweatshirt
This best-selling Valentine sweatshirt from Etsy is totally customizable. You can choose to get this in white or red, and there are even adult sizes so you can get a matching set.
Smoko Flower Bouquet Plushie
Forget flowers, this adorable bouquet plushie from Smoko is the way to go. It's perfect for cuddling or displaying, and it features kawaii pancakes, boba and dumpling plushies that can be removed and rearranged.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
If you want to give a gift they're going to love this Valentine's Day, get them Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the latest game in the Pokémon franchise. While you may not have their full attention for a day or two, they'll have a lot of fun with this highly addicting game.
Cravebox Snack Box Variety Pack Care Package
Nothing says "I love you" like a giant box of candy and snacks. The Cravebox Care Package comes with a mix of 45 sweet and savory snacks like Chex Mix, Pringles, Rice Krispies, Fun Dip, Pirate's Booty and more. It's the perfect gift idea for hard to shop for teens.
Simply Chocolate Breakable Chocolate Heart
This breakable chocolate heart from Simply Chocolate is a great gift option for all ages. It's a seven-inch Belgian chocolate heart filled with all kinds of Valentine's Day-themed candies, and it also comes with the small mallet to break it open. It's a fun gift that everyone can enjoy.
BaubleBar Amora Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar has a lot of really cute gifts for teens, and the Amora Pisa bracelet is definitely one to consider. It comes with a classic pavé heart charm that you can get in blue, clear, multi-colored or pink. They even have a bracelet sale right now where you can save 20% when you buy two. We highly recommend getting one of the Pisa initial bracelets as well.
ColourPop Ur Cute Set
This glam gift set from ColourPop has everything they'll need to look extra cute come Valentine's Day. It comes with the Good Together Face Moisturizer and Lip Mask Kit, the Mystery Date Heart-Shaped Hair Brush, and two adorable heart hair clips.
Hello Kitty Lovebox
Lovebox created a fun digital way to send love notes for this generation. You can send your loved ones little notes or pictures through an app, and once it's sent, the heart on the Lovebox will spin to let the receive know they have a message. It's super cute and this collab with Hello Kitty makes it even cuter.
Made By Mary Heart Stacking Ring
This lovely heart stacking ring from Made by Mary was created as a reminder to "love yourself and give love." It's small and cute, and can be worn by itself or stacked with others. We adore it and your teen will too.
MINGER LED Strip Lights
Give your kids the gift of a room upgrade with these color changing light strips. They're remote controlled, feature 20 basic colors and six lighting modes, and are easy to install.
Dash Mini Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker for Individual Waffles
This mini waffle maker from Dash is a gift the whole family can enjoy. It will make the cutest heart-shaped waffles in a short amount of time. It's a must for Valentine's Day!
Brookstone Friendship Lamp - Set of 2
This set of friendship lamps by Brookstone is the perfect gift for teens who may be missing their BFFs right now. All they have to do is tap one lamp and the other will light up. It's a great way for them to stay connected to someone they don't see all the time.
Kate Spade Spencer Hearts Double-Zip Dome Crossbody
If you're willing to splurge a little, Kate Spade and Kate Spade Surprise has a ton of cute Valentine's Day bags that make perfect gifts. They'll love this double-zip dome crossbody with an all-over heart print. It's the perfect size for carrying the essentials. If you really want something that'll wow, the ultra-popular heart-shaped bag is another great option.
