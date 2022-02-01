Eve Has Villanelle on Her Knees in Tense Killing Eve Trailer

On Feb. 1, BBC America released the trailer for season four of Killing Eve ahead of its Feb. 27 premiere. Watch it here.

By Jillian Fabiano Feb 01, 2022 11:46 PMTags
TVSandra OhCelebritiesKilling Eve
Watch: Jodie Comer Reacts to Prince William Being a Fan of "Killing Eve"

This trailer is deadly. 

On Feb. 1, BBC America released the trailer for the upcoming season of Killing Eve, which premieres on Feb. 27. Season four of the award-winning drama series, starring Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw, finds its characters in very different stages of life than when we last saw them— during Eve (Oh) and Villanelle's (Comer) emotional exchange on the bridge.

"What's bothering you, Villanelle?" her therapist asks in the trailer.

"I don't like the way I feel," she explains. "I killed two people last night even though I tried really hard not to."

"Well, that's not ideal," he responds. 

As Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers plays, the trailer continues with Eve and Villanelle meeting up near a fish tank. As Villanelle gets on her knees to prove that she has "changed," Eve says, "If you'd really changed, you wouldn't have come here."

"If you'd really changed you wouldn't have let me," she responds. 

photos
Killing Eve Season 4: First-Look Pics

The clip continues with broken glass, lots of kissing and potentially a baptism for Villanelle—as she is seen dunking her head in water on an altar. 

In season four, "Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she's not a 'monster.' Having killed Paul (Steve Pemberton), Carolyn (Shaw) goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny's (Sean Delaney) hit," according to this season's description.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Melissa Gorga Speaks Out on Physical Altercation With Jennifer Aydin

2

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together

3

Alyssa Scott Speaks Out Amid Nick Cannon's Baby News

Has Villanelle really changed

We'll find out when season four of Killing Eve premieres Feb. 27 on BBC America and AMC+.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Melissa Gorga Speaks Out on Physical Altercation With Jennifer Aydin

2

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together

3

Alyssa Scott Speaks Out Amid Nick Cannon's Baby News

4

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Welcome First Baby

5

Here’s How Gisele Bündchen Feels About Tom Brady's NFL Retirement

Latest News

The 20 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Kids & Teens

Lauren Burnham Recalls Watching Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Vasectomy

Eve Has Villanelle on Her Knees in Tense Killing Eve Trailer

Here’s How Gisele Bündchen Feels About Tom Brady's NFL Retirement

See All the Behind-the-Scenes Pics of Manifest Season 4

Mia Goth Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Shia LaBeouf

Exclusive

Watch Halle Berry and E! News' Justin Sylvester Bond Over Cursing