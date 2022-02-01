Eve Has Villanelle on Her Knees in Tense Killing Eve Trailer

Watch : Jodie Comer Reacts to Prince William Being a Fan of "Killing Eve"

This trailer is deadly.

On Feb. 1, BBC America released the trailer for the upcoming season of Killing Eve, which premieres on Feb. 27. Season four of the award-winning drama series, starring Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw, finds its characters in very different stages of life than when we last saw them— during Eve (Oh) and Villanelle's (Comer) emotional exchange on the bridge.

"What's bothering you, Villanelle?" her therapist asks in the trailer.

"I don't like the way I feel," she explains. "I killed two people last night even though I tried really hard not to."

"Well, that's not ideal," he responds.

As Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers plays, the trailer continues with Eve and Villanelle meeting up near a fish tank. As Villanelle gets on her knees to prove that she has "changed," Eve says, "If you'd really changed, you wouldn't have come here."

"If you'd really changed you wouldn't have let me," she responds.