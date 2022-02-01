Here’s How Gisele Bündchen Feels About Tom Brady's NFL Retirement

Gisele Bündchen will always be Tom Brady's No. 1 cheerleader.
In the morning hours of Feb. 1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player confirmed his retirement from the NFL with a lengthy message on social media.
While many in the sports community expressed their well wishes and gratitude for one of the league's greatest quarterbacks of all time, Gisele took it one step further with a personal post.
"What a ride @tombrady! So many memories!" she wrote on Instagram with a collage of photos. "When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn't know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!"
"I'm so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years," Gisele continued. "I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations."
In her post, the supermodel recalled many family memories on the road including instances when they prayed, created playlists and cheered for every win.
"You are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met," Gisele said. "I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can't achieve."
When announcing his retirement, Tom vowed to take things day by day and spend time giving back to others. But with a growing fashion line, podcast and other businesses, it seems pretty clear that the 44-year-old won't be lounging around in the months to come.
"The future is exciting," the former New England Patriots player wrote. "To my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration."
Wherever life takes Tom next, he can count on the support of his wife and extended family. As the saying goes: Behind every great man is a great woman.
"I have always been here for you, you know that, and I'm as excited as you are for what the future holds!" Gisele promised. "Words can't really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years."
