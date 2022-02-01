Watch Halle Berry and E! News' Justin Sylvester Bond Over Cursing

Bonding over bleeps.
Moonfall stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Feb. 1, but as it turns out, this wasn't John's first time meeting E!'s Justin Sylvester.
As John tells the group, "We did some scenes in Marry Me together."
An upcoming rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, Marry Me marks Justin's film debut.
Just don't expect him to show up to the premiere!
"I can't wait to not see myself on camera because I'm not watching it," Justin said. "I cannot watch myself on camera. It's the worst."
Halle agreed, admitting, "It is the worst to see yourself. You're like 'Oh, s--t is that what I look like?'"
For Justin, though, "It's the voice."
"I can watch myself all day, I'm a vain motherf--ker!" he added, much to Halle's delight.
"How can you say all of these things?" she said. "You're just dropping MF bombs? I was just on a show and I tried to say a--hole and they bleeped me out!"
Fortunately for Halle, Justin has his own affinity for being bleeped-out.
Throughout the rest of the Daily Pop interview, the Moonfall cast dished on the upcoming movie, which is a sci-fi disaster flick.
"To me, it's the best of Roland Emmerich," Halle said of Moonfall's director. "Roland goes big, that's what he does. He gives the fans and the audience a real experience."
Patrick's children—Kassian, 12, and Kalin, 15—will be among the many audience members to see the film, though that's not something they're used to as he's spent the last few years starring in horror movies like The Conjuring and Insidious.
"You know what is interesting, honestly," Patrick began. "I'm excited not only just to show them the movie, but because we were so isolated making the movie, it's finally like, 'This why I was away!'"
Hear more from Patrick, Halle and John in the above Daily Pop interview.
Moonfall is in theaters Friday, February 4.