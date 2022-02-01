Your First Look at the Cast of Love Is Blind Season Two

Meet the cast of Love Is Blind before the pods open back up and season two premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix!

By Jillian Fabiano Feb 01, 2022 10:31 PMTags
Watch: Giannina & Damian After "Love Is Blind" Wedding Disaster: “The Rundown”

This cast is about to find out if love really is blind. 

Netflix's hit reality series Love Is Blind returns to our small screens on Feb. 11. But before the pods open back up, we get to meet the group of men and women who will be dating each other through a wall. 

Love Is Blind became an instant hit when it premiered in 2020. Fans will recall that this show is all about singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like. The first season was filmed in Atlanta, and this time 30 singles from Chicago are taking a stab at pod dating. 

If any couples form a connection, they'll agree to spending four weeks together in Mexico and then getting married. No pressure though, guys.

In season one, six couples—including Cameron and LaurenCarlton and Diamond, Giannina and Damian, Kelly and KennyJessica and Mark and Amber and Matt—headed to Mexico. Of the six couples, Amber and Matt and Cameron and Lauren were the only two couples to get married.

Will season two end with a happily ever after and a lot of "I dos" or in despair with failed engagements? We can't wait to find out.

photos
17 Shocking Secrets About Love Is Blind Revealed

Scroll through to meet the cast of Love Is Blind season two before it premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix.

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Vito Salamone

33, Pizzeria Owner

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Trisha Frame

30, Broker

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Shea'na Grigsby

36, Event Partnership Director

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Shayne Jansen

32, Broker

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Shaina Hurley

32, Hairstylist

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Salvador Perez

31, Executive Assistant

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Rocky Smith

30, Executive

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Olivia Harris

29, Recruitment Partner

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Nick Thompson

36, VP of Product Marketing

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Natalie Lee

29, Consulting Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Mallory Zapata

32, Communications Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Kyle Abrams

29, Glazier

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Kara Williams

32, Client Service Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Julius Cacho

39, Logistics Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Juhie Faheem

31, Clinical Therapist

Ser Baffo/Netflix
James "Joey" Miller

30, Business Strategy Consultant

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Jeremy Hartwell

36, Director/Entrepreneur

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Jason Beaumont

31, Flight Attendant

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Jarrette Jones

32, Project Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Iyanna McNeely

27, Program Coordinator

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Hope Antoniello Foley

32, Sales Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Haseeb Hussain

28, Lawyer

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Deepti Vempati

31, Information (Data) Analyst

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Danielle Ruhl

29, Associate Director, Marketing

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Chassidy Mickale

34, Business Owner

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Caitlin McKee

31, Medical Software Sales

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Brian Ngo

32, Advertising Strategist

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Brandon McGhee

36, Insurance Broker

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Aja Johnson

28, Paralegal

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee

33, Veterinarian / House DJ

