Stas Karanikolaou Reveals Her Picture-Perfect Galentine's Day Gift Ideas

Now that we are officially in February, it's time to get serious about what you're going to give your loved ones for Valentine's Day. Thankfully, Stas Karanikolaou is here to lend her gifting expertise just in time for Cupid's big day!
From gluten-free vodka and Barefoot Dreams blankets to bath bombs and dreamy candles, the model has you covered—whether you have $25 to spend or a significant other that appreciates the finer things in life.
And if you're stuck on how to spend your Valentine's Day, Stas told E! her Galentine's Day tradition is to "make dinner and have a movie night" with friends.
For Stas' Instagram-worthy gift ideas, scroll below!
Sunny Vodka
"A little espresso martini never hurt nobody…"
Eberjey Pajamas
"These are the softest and most comfortable PJ's for just being at home and watching a movie."
Barefoot Dreams Blanket
"I can't go anywhere without one! It's the softest blanket…I literally have seven on my couch at all times."
Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance Eau de Parfum
"It's delicious and I never leave the house without wearing it."
Flowers
"Of course, for obvious reasons. I love both sending and receiving flowers."
Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle
"Sets the vibe and smells amazing."
Lush Bath Bombs
"Just makes the whole bath experience more enjoyable!!"
Sneakers
Looking for a gift for your significant other? Stas told us, "You can never go wrong with a new pair of sneakers."
Valentine's Day Cards
"Something so simple as a card telling someone how much you mean to them can go such a long way."
