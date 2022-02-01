Stas Karanikolaou Reveals Her Picture-Perfect Galentine's Day Gift Ideas

We interviewed Stas because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products shown are from Stas' own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Now that we are officially in February, it's time to get serious about what you're going to give your loved ones for Valentine's Day. Thankfully, Stas Karanikolaou is here to lend her gifting expertise just in time for Cupid's big day!

From gluten-free vodka and Barefoot Dreams blankets to bath bombs and dreamy candles, the model has you covered—whether you have $25 to spend or a significant other that appreciates the finer things in life.

And if you're stuck on how to spend your Valentine's Day, Stas told E! her Galentine's Day tradition is to "make dinner and have a movie night" with friends.

For Stas' Instagram-worthy gift ideas, scroll below!