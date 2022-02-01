Bridget Moynahan's Message About Ex Tom Brady's Retirement Is a Total Touchdown

Watch : Tom Brady Talks Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Who says exes can't be friends?

Bridget Moynahan showed her support for Tom Brady after the 44-year-old quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

"So proud of @TomBrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow," the actress, 55, tweeted. "Looking forward to the next steps."

Moynahan and Brady broke up in 2006 after almost three years of dating. Shortly after the split, the Blue Bloods star learned she was pregnant with the athlete's child. At that point, Brady was in the early stages of his relationship with his now-wife Gisele Bündchen.

"Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant," the supermodel, 41, recalled in her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. "The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth."