Dr. Terry Dubrow Breaks Down and Bursts Into Tears in a Botched First

Tonight's Botched was one for the books.
For the first time in the E! show's seven-season run, Dr. Terry Dubrow broke down crying during a patient consultation.
The patient's name was Serena, a 22-year-old singer from Canada.
"At 16 years old, I decided to transition to a woman by taking hormone replacement therapy," she explained in a confessional. "Hormones can make you look more feminine but they can't do everything that plastic surgery can do for you."
As a result, she's since had a breast augmentation, a rhinoplasty, Botox and fillers in her check, chin and lips. In visiting the Botched docs, she hoped that they could not only fix her mishandled boob job, but increase the size of her breasts as well.
However, this wasn't necessarily the reason Dr. Dubrow got emotional. His reaction actually came when Serena was talking about her childhood.
"I loved my parents," she told the surgeons. "I always had a really great relationship with them...Anything I wanted to do, very accepting. I'm so thankful I had that because I have friends who had different situations, like being kicked out or told not to do what they're doing. And it sucked."
"I was always supported," Serena continued. "Just positive encouragement. Sometimes that's all somebody needs."
It was at this point Dr. Dubrow began to tear up, and soon, he became so upset he had to leave the room.
"I haven't seen that before, ever," Dr. Paul Nassif told Serena. "I've never seen him get up and walk out of a room and fall apart like that."
Dr. Dubrow's reasoning, as he explained in a confessional, was because of his own children.
"I'm the father of three girls and a boy, and this story just really got to me because I'm so concerned about every little thing with my kids," he said. "And it just reminds me how important it is to be a supportive parent, and when you're not, how devastating it can be on your children."
Dr. Dubrow eventually rejoined Dr. Nassif and Serena, and from there, the consultation continued on like normal.
Unfortunately for Serena, the Botched docs discovered that it would be too dangerous to increase the size of her implants. She ultimately didn't go under the knife, but throughout the episode, two other patients did.
See their transformations below and hear their stories by watching the full episode of Botched here.