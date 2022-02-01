Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gift Picks for That Special Someone in Your Life

From pajamas to games to items from Real Housewives brands, we found gifts your loved ones will adore this Valentine's Day.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 01, 2022 8:57 PMTags
FashionTVReality TVBeautyValentine's DayThe Real Housewives Of New York CityReal HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaBravoJill ZarinHomeShoppingShop BeautyKandi BurrussShop With E!WellnessShop FashionShop WellnessShop HomeGifts That Sleigh
EComm: NBCUCheckout Valentine's Day GuideE! Illustration

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, E! make a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Instead of stressing out over the gifts you want to buy, just let us do the present picking for you. Even if you're not in a romantic relationship, show yourself some love with these Valentine's Day gift ideas.

We found a "Self Love" candle from Jill Zarin and Ally Shapiro's brand. And, that's not the only Real Housewives item we love for Valentine's Day. The massage oil trio from Kandi Burruss' brand is a fun pick for sure. If you want some sultry lingerie, we found the perfect set. If you prefer long, full-coverage PJ's, we have that too. And, for anyone in between, we have three-piece pajamas set with a tank,shorts, and matching robe.

No matter who you're shopping for, whether it's yourself, your significant other, your best friend, or a family member, we have some great Valentine's Day suggestions.

read
Sam Asghari’s Amazon Valentine's Day Picks Are Practical Must-Haves That Every Man Needs

Cork Genius Genius Wine Set

Cork Genius
Sold By Cork Genius

This set is an absolute must-have for all wine lovers. This four-piece bundle includes everything you need to open, pour, and store wine. It has a patented Cork Genius wine opener, platinum foil cutter, genius aerator, and a vacuum wine sealer.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

White Mark Fashion 3 Piece Striped Pajama Set & Robe

White Mark Fashion
Sold By White Mark Fashion

The tank has adjustable straps to customize your comfort, and who doesn't love a matching set? It comes with coordinating shorts and a robe that you can throw on when you're feeling chilly. You can wear this three-piece pajamas set all year long and you can even get away with wearing it out of the house, paired with other pieces you already have.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Melissa Gorga Speaks Out on Physical Altercation With Jennifer Aydin

2

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together

3

Model Cristina "Vita" Aranda Dead at 29 After Being Shot at Concert

White Mark Fashion Long Sleeve Heart Print Pajama Set

White Mark Fashion
Sold By White Mark Fashion

Here's your classic Valentine's Day heart pajamas set. It really doesn't get any cuter than this matching look.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

M.S Skincare 4 Heart Expansive Rose Perfume Oil

M.S Skincare
Sold By M.S Skincare

Put this perfume oil on the pulse points and repeat your mantra as needed to heal emotions and promote forgiveness and empathy. The perfume oil has beautiful notes of roses and bergamot.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Happy Box Galentine's Box

Happy Box
Sold By Happy Box

Instead of putting together your own collection of Valentine's Day items, go for this curated box for the perfect, all-encompassing gift. It has a heart-shaped, satin sleep mask, rose tea, two red velvet chocolate bars, a "brunch" scented candle, pink heart socks, and a Valentine's Day card.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Flowjo The Couple's Bucket List

Flowjo
Sold By Flowjo

This bucket list game has mini challenges for couples who want to try something new. These are great for deeper conversations, a good belly laugh, and even a little spice if you're in the mood.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Adore Me Gynger Unlined Bra

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

This bra is perfect for a special ocassion, from Valentine's Day to Christmas, to birthdays, or even just a Wednesday. Make yourself the gift with this bow bra.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Adore Me Gynger Bikini Panty

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

And if you love that bow bra, you might as well go all in and get the matching panties. Who doesn't love a coordinated set for the holidays?

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Jill & Ally Self Love Club- Rose Quartz & Amethyst Crystal Manifestation Candle

Jill & Ally
Sold By Jill & Ally

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin and her daughter Ally Shapiro created this candle to cultivate a loving and respectful space. It has two wicks and a grapefruit scent. The candle wax has rose quartz and amethyst in it. When it's all melted, you can keep the crystals to continue that sense of peace and serenity. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Bésame Cosmetics Chocolate Kiss Lipstick

Bésame Cosmetics
Sold By Bésame Cosmetics

These chocolate kiss lipsticks give a soft, subtle dose of color. They're hydrating because they're formulated with squalane, aloe, and Vitamin E. Plus, they give a semi-matte finish that stays put all day without feathering. This shade is a beautiful brownish red tint that's flattering on many skin tones and a subtle vanilla scent.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Bedroom Kandi Massage Oil Trio- Gift Set

Bedroom Kandi
Sold By Bedroom Kandi

These massage oils from Kandi Burruss' brand Bedroom Kandi are made from 100% natural ingredients with nutrient-rich formulas that leave you feeling relaxed and moisturized, never ever greasy. This gift set includes three scents: Wild Child (an earthy and botanical with hints of white sage), 1,001 Nights (warm and luxurious scent with hints of brown sugar, vanilla, and musk), and Lavender (relaxing and floral with herbal notes).

 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

If you're looking for some thoughtful Valentine's Day gift picks, a matchmaker shared suggestions for each stage of your relationship.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Melissa Gorga Speaks Out on Physical Altercation With Jennifer Aydin

2

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together

3

Model Cristina "Vita" Aranda Dead at 29 After Being Shot at Concert

4

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Welcome First Baby

5

Alyssa Scott Speaks Out Amid Nick Cannon's Baby News

Latest News

Bridget Moynahan's Post on Tom Brady's Retirement Is a Total Touchdown

The Fate of the Criminal Minds Revival Revealed

Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gift Picks for That Special Someone

The Offer First Look: It's a Trailer You Can't Refuse

Exclusive

Melissa Gorga Speaks Out on Physical Altercation With Jennifer Aydin

Did Julia Fox Copy Kim Kardashian With Her Latest Look? She Says...

See Kylie Jenner & the Kardashians' Cute Birthday Tributes to Stormi