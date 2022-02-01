Melissa Gorga Speaks Out on Her Physical Altercation With Jennifer Aydin on RHONJ

Watch : Joe at Teresa Giudice's Wedding?!: Melissa Gorga Weighs in

Just when you think The Real Housewives of New Jersey can't get more wild, a new season comes along.

There were several shocking moments teased in the trailer for the Bravo series' 12th season, but one of the most jarring was a physical altercation between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin.

Now, just ahead of tonight's season premiere, Melissa is exclusively telling E! News' Daily Pop what really happened.

"I got up and I was trying to...sometimes we're passionate over here in Jersey," she said on Tuesday, Feb. 1. "And when we need to express ourselves, I have to get out of my seat—not put my hands on anyone—just get out of your seat to prove a point."

Referencing the brief clip from the trailer, Melissa continued, "And then you saw it, she grabbed my hand. And you guys will see what happens from there."

Of course, that's not to say she's proud of the way things went down.