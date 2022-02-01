Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian & More Wish Stormi Webster a Happy 4th Birthday: See the Sweet Tributes

Watch : Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi Her "Favorite Girl" in New Photos

Happy birthday, Stormi Webster!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter turns four today, Tuesday, Feb. 1, and several of her family members are already sharing sweet tributes in honor of the occasion.

Grandmomager Kris Jenner was among the first to wish Stormi a happy birthday, taking to Instagram with a heartwarming throwback pic that shows her planting a kiss on a much younger Stormi.

"Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives!" Kris captioned the post. "Thank you Stormi for your smile and your laughter that fills every room you walk into! You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives. You are so smart, so kind, so funny, and so full of passion for everything always."

Added the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, "I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much Stormi! Love, Lovey xoxo."