Adele Sets Fire to Rich Paul Breakup Speculation With One Instagram Message

Watch : Adele's Superfan, Ye's Funky Feet & Shawn's Slip-Up

Rumor has it that Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, are on the rocks, and the singer simply isn't having it.



Despite recent speculation that the two have hit a snag in their months-long romance—amid rumors that she also had to pull the plug on performing at the BRIT Awards next week—the 33-year-old Grammy winner set the record straight on all the hearsay in a cheeky Instagram post.



"Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week," she captioned a candid photo of herself laughing on Feb. 1. "Anddddd I'll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love."



As expected, Adele's latest not-so-subtle message has fans rolling in the deep parts of their happiness for the singer. One fan wrote, "Tell ‘em Adele!" With another commenting, "STOP I'M SO HAPPY RN [right now]." A third follower added, "YASSS QUEEN."