Why Margaret Josephs Revealed Jennifer Aydin's Husband's Affair on RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is being rocked by another cheating scandal.

On tonight's season 12 premiere of the hit Bravo show, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin's ongoing feud lead to an explosive revelation about Jen's husband Bill Aydin.

The two got into a heated exchange and Margaret accused Jen of "not being honest" about the "skeletons" in her closet.

"You always say Bill's the best, he had an affair, everybody knows and that's why he left his old job," Margaret claimed. "Her marriage is not as perfect as she says it is. Bill had the affair with the office manager for two years."

Jen, not denying the bombshell, replied, "She's not an office manager, she was a f--king pharmaceutical rep you f--king idiot if you get the facts straight."

Now, both stars are opening up exclusively about the shocking cheating revelation.

"Obviously I've known for years and it was off the fly. I just I think I was pushed to my breaking point of the hypocrisy and that's really what it was," Margaret told E! News, referencing past digs from Jen regarding the fact that Margaret met her now-husband Joe Benigno via an extramarital affair.