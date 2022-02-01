Dave Franco Is the Pop Star of Our Dreams in This Parody Music Video

Dave Franco is giving the people what they want.
In the series premiere of the Apple TV+ comedy The Afterparty, the star made his debut as the pop star Xavier, who is pushed off a balcony during a high school reunion afterparty. Viewers only got a brief taste of Xavier's music, including the song "X Marks the G-Spot," before his unfortunate death.
Though Xavier's life was cut short, he lives on through his music. In honor of his legacy, Sony Music has released the parody EP R.I.P. Xavier, which "finds the People's Choice Award nominee experimenting with his signature pop sound on tracks like the R&B-tinged 'Do Wet' and lead single 'Imma Live Forever,' a solemn reminder of his untapped potential," according to the label.
Just before his murder, Xavier wrote, "I was inspired to write this EP and the song 'Imma Live Forever' because I'm literally going to live forever... I'm immortal. Sorry to break it to all my haters."
In an eerie twist of fate, Xavier, née Eugene Xavier Duckworth Jr., instead seems to predict his own death. "I've got some enemies," he sings as he turns his own funeral into a dance party. "I bet you wanna push me off a balcony but one thing 'bout me, I don't sleep. I could never R.I.P."
The music video closes with a title card that reads, "Tragically, Xavier died shortly after filming this video. Rest in PerfeXion."
Detectives Danner (Tiffany Haddish) and Culp (John Early) are leading the Bay Area murder investigation.
The list of suspects, a.k.a. The Afterparty cast, include Ilana Glazer, Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, Jamie Demetriou, Sam Richardson and Ben Schwartz. On the night of the high school reunion, the group gathered at Xavier's beachfront home to reminisce about their youth, but new secrets come to light as they're interrogated about their relationship with the now-deceased superstar.
Xavier is survived by his father, Gene, the owner of the Bay Area coffee shop Gene's Beans.
The first three episodes of The Afterparty are out now, with new episodes released Fridays on Apple TV+.