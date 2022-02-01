Dave Franco Is the Pop Star of Our Dreams in This Parody Music Video

Dave Franco's pop star persona Xavier's life was cut short in Apple TV+'s The Afterparty, but he lives on through his music. See the "Imma Live Forever" music video here!

By Cydney Contreras Feb 01, 2022 6:47 PMTags
TVMusicMusic VideosCelebritiesDave Franco
Watch: Ike Barinholtz & Zoe Chao Dish on "The Afterparty"

Dave Franco is giving the people what they want.

In the series premiere of the Apple TV+ comedy The Afterparty, the star made his debut as the pop star Xavier, who is pushed off a balcony during a high school reunion afterparty. Viewers only got a brief taste of Xavier's music, including the song "X Marks the G-Spot," before his unfortunate death.

Though Xavier's life was cut short, he lives on through his music. In honor of his legacy, Sony Music has released the parody EP R.I.P. Xavier, which "finds the People's Choice Award nominee experimenting with his signature pop sound on tracks like the R&B-tinged 'Do Wet' and lead single 'Imma Live Forever,' a solemn reminder of his untapped potential," according to the label.

Just before his murder, Xavier wrote, "I was inspired to write this EP and the song 'Imma Live Forever' because I'm literally going to live forever... I'm immortal. Sorry to break it to all my haters."

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

In an eerie twist of fate, Xavier, née Eugene Xavier Duckworth Jr., instead seems to predict his own death. "I've got some enemies," he sings as he turns his own funeral into a dance party. "I bet you wanna push me off a balcony but one thing 'bout me, I don't sleep. I could never R.I.P." 

The music video closes with a title card that reads, "Tragically, Xavier died shortly after filming this video. Rest in PerfeXion."

Detectives Danner (Tiffany Haddish) and Culp (John Early) are leading the Bay Area murder investigation. 

The list of suspects, a.k.a. The Afterparty cast, include Ilana Glazer, Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, Jamie Demetriou, Sam Richardson and Ben Schwartz. On the night of the high school reunion, the group gathered at Xavier's beachfront home to reminisce about their youth, but new secrets come to light as they're interrogated about their relationship with the now-deceased superstar.

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together

2

Why Clayton Echard Says Bachelor Experience Hasn’t Been "Fun"

3

Model Cristina "Vita" Aranda Dead at 29 After Being Shot at Concert

Apple TV+

Xavier is survived by his father, Gene, the owner of the Bay Area coffee shop Gene's Beans. 

The first three episodes of The Afterparty are out now, with new episodes released Fridays on Apple TV+.

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together

2

Model Cristina "Vita" Aranda Dead at 29 After Being Shot at Concert

3

Why Clayton Echard Says Bachelor Experience Hasn’t Been "Fun"

4

Alyssa Scott Speaks Out Amid Nick Cannon's Baby News

5

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Welcome First Baby

Latest News

Exclusive

The Olympics Just Got Cuter With This Puppy Bowl Sneak Peek

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware Air Fryer Is On Sale!

See Dave Franco's Music Debut as Xavier in New Video

Find Out When Paris in Love Premieres on E!

You Won't Believe Much Tom Brady Made During His Football Career

Jennifer Lopez Shares Lesson Learned From Initial Ben Affleck Romance

Why Clayton Echard Says Bachelor Experience Hasn’t Been "Fun"