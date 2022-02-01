Why Hailey Bieber Will No Longer Do Interviews About Her and Justin Bieber's Marriage

Watch : Hailey Bieber Addresses Rumor That Justin "Mistreats" Her

For Hailey Bieber, 2022 marks the resetting of some personal intentions.



As the 25-year-old model recently told WSJ. Magazine, one of her amendments includes the decision to no longer share details about her personal life in interviews moving forward, which include discussing her marriage to Justin Bieber.



"The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait," Hailey told the publication, adding that "the media has always been a disgusting thing."



As fans already know, Hailey and Justin, 27, have been married for three years and have openly discussed their affection for one another over the years. However, for all the adoration from their fans that surround the long-term couple, Hailey also told the magazine that she considers their relationship relatively normal.



"Behind closed doors, we're two really normal people that just have not-normal lifestyles and careers," she said. "I think given the magnitude of Justin's career, he's a very normal person, and I don't think that always happens."