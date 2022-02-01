You Won't Believe What's Causing Drama Between Teresa Giudice & RHONJ Newbie Traci Johnson

Watch : "RHONJ" Taglines, Martha's Prison Goals & Nick's Insecurities

There's a new Jersey girl on the scene.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will meet a fresh face when the hit Bravo series returns for season 12 tonight: say hello to new "friend-of" the cast Traci Johnson, wife of famed former New York Giants football star Tiki Barber.

Traci and Tiki joined RHONJ thanks to their longtime friends Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga.

"Melissa would be like, 'Tracey, really should join or at least talk to the girls. You're so great, I think you really fit in,'" Traci told E! News exclusively, adding that now that the couple's two young daughters are in school, she thought, "'I have the time, why not give it a shot?'"

Traci was familiar with the NJ Housewives. "I think if you live in New Jersey you know about the table-flipping regardless if you watch Real Housewives or not. It's such an iconic Jersey moment in history," she dished. "But I did watch the seasons because I was a friend of Melissa's and wanted to support her."