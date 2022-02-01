Peyton Manning Has a Confession About His Emily in Paris SNL Skit

Watch : Pete Davidson Breaks Character During HILARIOUS "SNL" Sketch

After hearing this confession, we're popping the champere and are convinced Peyton Manning deserves an Emmy.

The former NFL star appeared on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 29 in which he was supposed to discuss the NFL playoffs but got sidetracked when he started to gush about Emily in Paris. He waxed poetic about his viewing experience, telling Colin Jost, "This show has everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism—finally. Not to mention the show has a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as food porn."

But it turns out it was all a lie.

On Monday, Jan. 31, Peyton appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and made a shocking confession: "I've never seen an episode of Emily in Paris."

We're not sure if we can believe him after he delivered such a convincing performance. But if it's true, then color us impressed.