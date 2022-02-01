Pregnant Bre Tiesi "Horrified" After Her and Nick Cannon's Baby News Was Publicly Revealed

Bre Tiesi is breaking her silence about her and Nick Cannon's baby news.
Days after photos from their baby shower in Malibu, Calif. made their way online, the mom-to-be shared a message about the public reveal to her Instagram Stories.
"Given the recent announcement regarding my pregnancy, I would like to address a few things," she wrote on Jan. 31. "From the day I found out I was pregnant, I was over the moon excited and filled with joy. I am incredibly excited and eager to be a mommy."
She continued, "I purposefully kept my pregnancy private for various reasons, and am horrified that this precious moment was exploited and plastered all over TMZ. This was not how I'd hope to share this news especially given that I've been able to protect this news for almost my entire pregnancy. With that said, thank you to those surrounding me with love during this beautiful time in my life. I cannot wait to meet my son."
Bre's latest message comes just one day after the Wild N' Out host, 41, confirmed he was expecting his eighth child with the 30-year-old model.
As Nick explained, although he knew about the baby news for a while, he was careful about announcing the pregnancy—as he and model Alyssa Scott were still grieving the loss of their son, Zen. In December, Nick revealed that the 5-month-old had passed away after a battle with brain cancer that was first detected when they took him for a health checkup.
"This was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?'" he said on The Nick Cannon Show. "I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough—she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media."
"I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off," Nick added. "Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family."
As fans may recall, Nick is also dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.