Pregnant Bre Tiesi "Horrified" After Her and Nick Cannon's Baby News Was Publicly Revealed

Watch : Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 8?!

Bre Tiesi is breaking her silence about her and Nick Cannon's baby news.



Days after photos from their baby shower in Malibu, Calif. made their way online, the mom-to-be shared a message about the public reveal to her Instagram Stories.



"Given the recent announcement regarding my pregnancy, I would like to address a few things," she wrote on Jan. 31. "From the day I found out I was pregnant, I was over the moon excited and filled with joy. I am incredibly excited and eager to be a mommy."



She continued, "I purposefully kept my pregnancy private for various reasons, and am horrified that this precious moment was exploited and plastered all over TMZ. This was not how I'd hope to share this news especially given that I've been able to protect this news for almost my entire pregnancy. With that said, thank you to those surrounding me with love during this beautiful time in my life. I cannot wait to meet my son."



Bre's latest message comes just one day after the Wild N' Out host, 41, confirmed he was expecting his eighth child with the 30-year-old model.